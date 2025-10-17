Ferry Corsten talks ‘Blueprint’ album rework series, Gouryella at ADE and more [Interview]

GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning artist Ferry Corsten stands as one of the most influential figures of our time. With a career defined by excellence and non-conformity, Ferry Corsten continues to shape electronic music with the same passion that launched him into the spotlight.

From his renowned aliases System F and Gouryella, to his monumental 2017 album Blueprint and his latest album CONNECT, Ferry has consistently decimated limits and expectations. Known for his love of sharing knowledge and expertise, Ferry is constantly moulding the next generation of artists with his DJ and production workshops and masterclasses.

In our exclusive interview with this electronic music giant, Ferry discusses his exclusive Gouryella show at Amsterdam Dance Event next week, his Blueprint album rework series, the inspiration behind CONNECT and more.

Where are you right now and how has your day or night been so far?

I just got back from filming a DJ masterclass with Digital DJ Tips. It’s been a gruelling but fun six-day sprint, packed with filming and teaching. I’m glad to be back home now — and back in the studio!

Let’s talk about your latest album CONNECT. You mentioned that the album is a love letter to the sounds you’ve explored over your career. Was there a particular sound or era that was especially emotional or meaningful to revisit?

Every era holds something special and that is why the CONNECT album was revisiting this and at the same time looking to the future. But I feel especially drawn to the mid-to-late ’90s. That was a pivotal time for me — both creatively and personally. I have a lot of fond memories from those years. Musically, it was an incredibly rich period, and it’s funny how elements from that time are being woven back into modern dance music now. That resurgence was part of what inspired me to revisit those sounds in CONNECT.

You’re gearing up for the release of a series of remixes off your groundbreaking album Blueprint. What inspired you to revisit Blueprint now and hand over the stems for reworks?

I’m genuinely proud of what we created with Blueprint. It was the first time I could fully immerse myself in storytelling through music — crafting a narrative, building songs around that storyline, adding cinematic sound design, and integrating spoken-word narration. It felt like scoring a film. Over the years, we’ve had so many requests for a sequel or remixes, so it felt like the right moment to revisit the album and breathe new life into some key tracks.

The first track to drop in the remix series is Helsløwed’s remix of ‘Wherever Your Are’. Why did you select this particular remix as the first release?

Helsløwed are a fantastic duo — two incredibly talented producers and DJs. ‘Wherever You Are’ is one of the most iconic tracks from the album, and the remix they delivered captured the emotional core of the song perfectly. It felt like the right way to reintroduce the Blueprint story.

Did you always envision Blueprint having a long-lasting impact, or has the album’s resonance over time surprised you?

I’ve always hoped that Blueprint would linger for as long as it does. The whole point of making an album like Blueprint in the day and age of fleeting come and go music due to DSPs and algorithms, along with people listening to day, was to bring people back to a fully integrated listening experience. I wanted to remind people what it’s like to sit down and really listen to an album front to back. It’s rewarding to see that the concept has endured and I hope it will continue to resonate with people years later.

How has your relationship with storytelling in music shifted or evolved since Blueprint?

I think it has inspired me in various ways when making an album or an EP. Since then I have used this thought process in various ways when creating an album. CONNECT was the storytelling of various genres within the current dance music scene and how they all connect. CONNECT was also connecting future me with my younger self. The concept of Blueprint has affected my show concepts. Most notable Gouryella…

On 24 October, you’re hosting a show at ADE celebrating 25 Years of Gouryella. Can you tell us a bit more about this show and what you’re looking forward to the most?

I first embarked on a Gouryella show in 2016 and it’s been a very much requested show at festivals all over the world. I’m excited to take it to another dimension, and what better time to present this during ADE. It feels like the perfect moment to do something special. This will also be the first time I perform a show that features the entire Gouryella catalogue. I can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with the fans.

Your career has spanned decades and your impact is unmatched. After 30+ years in the scene, what makes you excited to walk into the studio and produce, host your radio show or get on stage to perform?

Even after all these years, every session in the studio and every show brings something new. Sure, some aspects of it stay the same, but there’s always something unexpected — a happy accident, a new sound, an energy from the crowd you didn’t anticipate. It’s like an easter egg every time. Like opening a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get.

What was a creative risk that nearly failed, but taught you something profound about yourself?

I’ve always been a diverse producer and DJ, but I’m mostly known for a certain sound. Around 2012–2013, I explored a more EDM-oriented direction, which didn’t resonate with all of my fans. That moment reminded me of the importance of staying true to my roots — and to the trust I’ve built with my audience over the years. It was a humbling but valuable lesson.

As an artist who often explores emotional and euphoric themes, how do you personally find peace and inspiration?

You’d think that DJs and dance music producers would always be in clubs, but for me it’s the opposite. I recharge by stepping away from the scene — going into nature, spending time outdoors, and diving into completely different kinds of music. That’s where I find clarity and inspiration.

What do the last few months of 2025 hold for you?

Definitely! We have more Blueprint remixes coming, with the reimagined single ‘Drum’s a Weapon’ with Giuseppe Ottaviani. I’m also wrapping up a few exciting collaborations that I’ll be announcing soon. Plus, of course, the Gouryella 25 show along with a separate Ferry Corsten set at ADE — that’s going to be a major highlight. Check my website ferrycorsten.com for more information!

