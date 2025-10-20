PLAYY. Music launches $25,000 record deal giveaway for independent artists

Groundbreaking social music platform PLAYY. Music has just launched a game-changing competition for independent artists all over the world.

The recently launched platform is offering a $25,000 record deal that includes full recording costs, studio production, and a comprehensive international PR and marketing campaign for an entire year. This opportunity is open to all artists who sign up and upload music to PLAYY. Music before 20 February 2026.

The winner will receive professional recording and production support, as well as a full-scale global press and radio campaign. This includes blogs, webzines, broadsheets, national and regional radio and press, YouTube channels, and Spotify playlisting across 10 countries: United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa as well as Brazil. In addition, the selected artist will have an exclusive feature in YourEDM as well as PLAYY. Mag.

PLAYY. Music is built to empower independent talent by providing tools for artists to engage directly with fans, build sustainable careers and brands, while monetising their music. Artists can raise funds, sell merchandise and tickets on PLAYY. Music, while keeping up to 90% of their earnings. Click HERE for more information on PLAYY. Music.

Sharing more on the vision behind the platform, Director Warren Morris revealed; “Our mission is simple, to give independent artists the same power and global reach that major labels offer—without the red tape. This record deal giveaway isn’t just about a single artist’s success story; it’s about showing what’s possible when artists control their music, data, and destiny.”

How to Enter: