Renzo Zong, J’Ugaz and HardDisk unite on scintillating ‘Komodo’ EP – A celebration of their Peruvian roots and culture

Renzo Zong, J’Ugaz and HardDisk unite on scintillating ‘Komodo’ EP – A celebration of their Peruvian roots and culture

Renzo Zong, J’Ugaz and HardDisk teamed up on their collaborative EP Komodo, which was released on 17 October via Zompayra Records.

The three-track EP showcases their Peruvian roots in a superbly rich and holistic manner, seamlessly merging each of their sonic blueprints into a cohesive, awe-sprinting offering. The EP features groove-laden atmospherics, which draws inspiration from traditional Peruvian music, House, as well as elements of electronic music. This concoction of styles makes the EP truly formidable, while it also has the ability to hold its own on the dancefloor.

The EP’s opening track ‘Another Night’ is a sensual, slow-burn which features a deep, sultry vocal which daringly utters the phrase: “Don’t make me wait another night”. The track is built on a foundation of exploding bass, transfixing percussion and layers of blazing synths. The title track follows, and shines with driving percussion and intricate layers, while the closing track ‘Sola’ fully embraces tribal rhythms and gritty synths.

Altogether, this remarkable offering highlights the trio’s ability to create immersive, globally influenced dance music while pushing their creative boundaries.

Stream the EP below:

Follow Renzo Zong:

Instagram – Spotify – TikTok

Follow J’Ugaz:

Soundcloud – Instagram

Follow HardDisk:

Soundcloud – Instagram

Follow Zompayra Records:

Instagram