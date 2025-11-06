Brownies & Lemonade announce surprise rave with Dillon Francis as the headliner

Brownies & Lemonade have announced a surprise rave featuring Dillon Francis as the headliner!

The rave, which was announced two days ago on social media will take place on Friday, 7 November at Los Globos in Los Angeles. The rave welcomes the return of “Trap Dillon”, a phrase used to describe Dillon’s infamous trap roots. Capacity is limited and so are tickets, so make sure to get yours HERE while they’re still available.

The rave will feature special guests (none of whom have been revealed yet), and it will feature an immersive 360 degree set-up with Dillon in the centre. On their social media channels, B&L excitedly shared; “Trap Dillon is back. Announcing B&L REAL TRAP SH!T with Dillon Francis. We’re throwing a last minute rave with Dillon this Friday Nov 7th in Los Angeles. Bringing that ratchet energy with an intimate 360° experience. Plus surprise guests all night 😈. Limited capacity.”

Dillon Francis is also releasing a new trap number tomorrow with Viperactive titled ‘Louder’.

