Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Fred Again.. and Sammy Virji link up on a remix of Reggie's 'Talk of the Town’
Calvin Harris announces two year residency with Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas
Brownies & Lemonade announce surprise rave with Dillon Francis as the headliner

Calvin Harris announces two year residency with Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas

November 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Calvin Harris / Calvin Harris Facebook

GRAMMY-winning producer and global EDM superstar Calvin Harris is heading back to Las Vegas for a two-year residency with Wynn Nightlife

The deal includes shows at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, and will see Calvin performing at late night sets and afternoon pool party sets. The residency begins on Friday, 16 January 2026 at XS NightClub, and is followed by more shows on 13 and 21 February 2026, with more dates to be revealed. Fans can expect Calvin’s signature high-octane soundscape and immersive productions featuring old favourites and new hits. This marks a full-circle moment for Calvin Harris as his first Wynn Residency took place more than a decade ago in 2011. 

Follow Calvin Harris:

Advertisement

SpotifyInstagramFacebook 

November 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Fred Again.. and Sammy Virji link up on a remix of Reggie's 'Talk of the Town’

November 6, 2025
Next Post

Brownies & Lemonade announce surprise rave with Dillon Francis as the headliner

November 6, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You