Calvin Harris announces two year residency with Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas

GRAMMY-winning producer and global EDM superstar Calvin Harris is heading back to Las Vegas for a two-year residency with Wynn Nightlife.

The deal includes shows at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, and will see Calvin performing at late night sets and afternoon pool party sets. The residency begins on Friday, 16 January 2026 at XS NightClub, and is followed by more shows on 13 and 21 February 2026, with more dates to be revealed. Fans can expect Calvin’s signature high-octane soundscape and immersive productions featuring old favourites and new hits. This marks a full-circle moment for Calvin Harris as his first Wynn Residency took place more than a decade ago in 2011.

