PITCHBLACK’s Breakout Year Continues With ‘No Brakes’ Out This Friday

PITCHBLACK are already becoming a name to watch in dance music heading into 2027 and beyond.

The Long Beach brother-sister duo, Burtrend and Safiya, have built serious momentum over the past few months, from growing their audience to stacking up some of their biggest career moments to date.

That rise has already seen them take the ARTBOX stage at HARD Summer and Splash House Festival, perform at Time Nightclub, and deliver a guest mix for Insomniac Radio, alongside their first major interview.

Musically, PITCHBLACK have been developing a bass-driven house sound inspired by artists including Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo, combining heavy club energy with their own darker, high-impact approach.

Their next release, ‘No Brakes’, arrives this Friday and captures exactly where PITCHBLACK are heading. The track gives you the feeling of constant forward motion, fast, relentless and fully locked in – ironically matching the pace the duo have been moving at throughout the year.

Rather than slowing down after a packed summer, PITCHBLACK are only building from here. The duo will soon announce a new run of shows for September, with details of their first international performance also set to be revealed very soon.

With their audience growing, festival appearances stacking up and a clear identity beginning to take shape, PITCHBLACK are closing out 2026 with real momentum, and already look like one to watch in 2027.

‘No Brakes’ is out this Friday.

Pre-save ‘No Brakes’ HERE: