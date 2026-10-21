Ghost Jr. Turns Up The Pressure On ‘2 Phones’

Emerging from Belgium’s electronic music scene, Ghost Jr. has established himself as a rising talent, performing at major festivals including Tomorrowland, Ostend Beach Festival and Fantasia Festival. Growing up surrounded by electronic music through his father, renowned Belgian DJ Ghost, he has since developed a distinctive sound rooted in trance, techno and Eurodance. With over 300,000 streams and recognition from CLASH Magazine, his signing to Dim Mak Records marks a significant milestone in his career.

‘2 Phones’ opens with atmospheric, flowing synth melodies and expressive pop vocals before transitioning into driving techno percussion and energetic bass rhythms. Blending retro synthwave influences with contemporary electronic production, the track builds from a melodic introduction into a powerful dancefloor arrangement.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Ghost Jr. explains:

“2 Phones isn’t about me, it’s about a feeling a lot of people carry: that pressure of juggling more than you can hold, chasing something better while the world keeps ringing at you. I wanted to write it from the outside looking in, like a short film in a verse. The energy hits first. The story reveals itself after.”

Stream ‘2 Phones’

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