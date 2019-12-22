At just 8 years old, Ryan Kaji aka Ryan’s World is the highest-earning YouTube star of 2019.





His unboxing videos and science experiments have reportedly earned him $26 million from June 2018 to June 2019. With 22.9 million subscribers, he’s absolutely crushing the YouTube game.

The young superstar has already signed a contract for his very own show with with Nickelodeon and another deal with Hulu.

See the top 10 list and watch Ryan’s World most popular video below.

The Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2019

1: Ryan Kaji, $26m USD

2: Dude Perfect, $20m USD

3: Anastasia Radzinskaya, $18m USD

4: Rhett and Link, $17.5m USD

5: Jeffree Star, $17m USD

6: Preston (Preston Arsement), $14m USD

7 (joint): PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg, $13m USD

7 (joint): Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), $13m USD

9: DanTDM (Daniel Middleton), $12m USD

10: VanossGaming (Evan Fong), $11.5m USD

H/T: Hypebeast | Source: Forbes