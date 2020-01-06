Home

In true cynical, millennial fashion, reactions to this past weekend’s assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a major general in Iran, were mostly memes about World War 3. It’s not entirely surprising given the state of the society we live in today — and especially the state of Twitter — but it’s a little harrowing nonetheless.


The opportunity to join in on the dance music side wasn’t passed up by the likes of Bleep Bloop, Diplo, Subtronics, and others. This does not make them bad people, that isn’t the point of this article; rather, we’re all f*cking terrified and we’re masking it with memes. Welcome to 2020.

Take a look at some of the DJs joining in below.

 

Photo via Rukes.com