In true cynical, millennial fashion, reactions to this past weekend’s assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a major general in Iran, were mostly memes about World War 3. It’s not entirely surprising given the state of the society we live in today — and especially the state of Twitter — but it’s a little harrowing nonetheless.





The opportunity to join in on the dance music side wasn’t passed up by the likes of Bleep Bloop, Diplo, Subtronics, and others. This does not make them bad people, that isn’t the point of this article; rather, we’re all f*cking terrified and we’re masking it with memes. Welcome to 2020.

Take a look at some of the DJs joining in below.

maybe iran will assassinate our president now 🤞 — sleep soup (@bleepbloopbass) January 3, 2020

time for all republicans to go join the military. you love this country so much, go fight the stupid war you stupid idiots — sleep soup (@bleepbloopbass) January 3, 2020

just got booked to open for world war III — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) January 4, 2020

if world war three could go ahead and not — NTWICR V 5 (@Subtronics) January 3, 2020

Me: I’m so excited for all the amazing festivals I’m gonna go to this year!!:) World war 3: pic.twitter.com/9SGGKSbfsX — ☥ ᴿᵉᶻᶻᵇᶦᵃⁿ 𖤐 (@cult_of_rezz) January 3, 2020

I am horny for war — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) January 3, 2020

Staying off twitter till the war is over. Bye — LondonBridge (@LBHouseMusic) January 3, 2020

We are potentially on the brink of a major fucking war here, why doesn’t everyone just chill the fuck out man? When will the world just have peace? ☮️ 😞 — Ben Nicky (@bennicky) January 3, 2020

regardless no people deserve to die in any war. EVER ☮️ — Ben Nicky (@bennicky) January 3, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com