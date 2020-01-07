GRiZ has a very important PSA — please, do not touch.





It’s 2020 and we thought everyone would have got the memo by now — it’s most definitely not cool or ok on any level to touch someone’s butt or grab at them without consent. Unfortunately GRiZ, like so many other artists, has experienced this firsthand when meeting fans and posing for photo ops.

He writes in the Twitter thread below, “do not grab my butt or grope me when taking a picture w me or if you see me in public. No it’s never ok and no it’s not cute or funny. It makes me feel horribly uncomfortable.”

“Also should be read …” he continues, “do not grab ANY butt or grope ANYONE ever without their consent .. bc this is really a bigger prob than me.”

As the DJ/producer adds, 99% of people haven’t groped or grabbed his butt and that’s the way it should be. This message is for the other 1%.

We’re not sure who needs to hear this, but listen up and remember: consent is sexy.

GRiZ: PSA

Photo via Rukes.com