It’s 2020 and we’re finally getting the showerhead/wireless speaker we deserve all thanks to Kohler‘s brand new Moxie device. This intuitive collaboration is built waterproof so you can “shower out loud” to all your favorite music and/or podcasts.





According to Kohler’s website:

The Moxie showerhead + wireless speaker delivers up to 7 hours of music, news and more by pairing wirelessly with your device enabled with Bluetooth® technology. Just you + water + clean, clear sound.

Not only does Moxie come in an assortment of bright, fun colors, it’s compatible with various showerheads to match your own unique style. To install, simply remove your old showerhead and replace it with Moxie.

If you’re more of a visual person, allow the video below to do all the talking.