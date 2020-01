r/edm Reveals Best of 2019 Awards: Joyryde, Madeon, RL Grime, Illenium & More

The results are in! r/edm has revealed its Best of 2019 Awards in various categories.





The cool thing about these awards is that they’re voted on by electronic/dance music fans just like you and me. Over the past two weeks, the community has voted on what it thinks is the best music from 2019.

Best artists for the year include JOYRYDE, Eric Prydz, Chris Lake, Martin Garrix, Madeon, Virtual Riot, RL Grime, Illenium, Tchami, Blanke and more, each awarded by genre. Some of the runners up in various categories include Habstrakt, KSHMR, Wooli, DROELOE, Flume, Brooks, 1788-L and Rezz. There’s plenty of crossover, as some artists are mentioned in more than one category.

Best original tracks for the year include JOYRYDE’s “IM GONE,” Illenium & Blanke’s “Gorgeous,” Madeon’s “No Fear No More,” Dog Blood‘s “Turn Off The Lights,” and NGHTMRE‘s “Redlight VIP.”

As far as sets and mixes go, RL Grime’s Halloween VIII is at the top for trap. Also, Tchami @ UMF Miami 2019, Martin Garrix RAI 2019 The Ether, Excision b2b Illenium Lost Lands 2019, and more are included.

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas is the festival of choice, followed up by Electric Forest.

See the full list below via r/edm.

r/edm Best of 2019 Awards

Bass House/G-House/Bassline

Best Artist: JOYRYDE

runner up: Habstrakt

Best Album/EP: AC Slater – Hi8

runner up: Matroda – The RED Tape

Best Original Track (Solo): JOYRYDE – IM GONE

runner up: Habstrakt – The One

Best Original Track (Collab): tied vote, Habstrakt & Bellecour – Lasagne;

DJ Snake x Tchami x Malaa x Mercer – Made In France

Best Remix: Habstrakt – GUD VIBRATIONS (Remix)

runner up: DJ Snake – ENZO (Malaa Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Tchami @ UMF Miami 2019

runner up: Dog Blood @ UMF 2019

Bigroom House

Best Artist: Martin Garrix

runner up: KSHMR

Best Album/EP: Third Party – Together

runner up: KAAZE – Dreamchild

Best Original Track (Solo): Avicii – Heaven

runner up: Alesso – Progresso

Best Remix: Illenium ft. Jon Bellion – Good Things Fall Apart (Tiesto’s Big Room Remix)

runner up: Alesso – Sad Song ft. TINI (Alesso Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Martin Garrix RAI 2019 The Ether

runner up: Alesso UMF 2019

Dance Pop & Dancehall

Best Artist: Madeon

runner up: Illenium

Best Album/EP: Madeon – Good Faith

runner up: Illenium – Ascend

Best Original Track (Solo): tied vote, Madeon – No Fear No More;

Madeon – Dream Dream Dream

Best Original Track (Collab): Illenium ft. Jon Bellion – Good Things Fall Apart

runner up: MEDUZA & Goodboys – Piece of your Heart

Best Remix: Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis – Used to Love (Osrin & Beau Collins Remix)

runner up: Jay Sean – Ride It (DJ Regard Remix)

Drum & Bass

Best Artist: Feint

runner up: Muzzy

Best Album/EP: ShockOne – A Dark Machine

runner up: Delta Heavy – Only in Dreams

Best Original Track (Solo): Sub Focus – Solar System

runner up: Camo & Krooked – Atlas

Best Original Track (Collab): Sub Focus & Wilkinson – Illuminate

runner up: Delta Heavy & Muzzy – Revenge

Best Remix: Knife Party – Ghost Train (Muzzy Remix)

runner up: Unspoken – Muzzy & Oliverse Remix

Best Mix/Set: Hybrid Minds Boiler Room Set

runner up: KANINE summer essentials

Dubstep & Riddim

Best Artist: Virtual Riot

runner up: Wooli

Best Album/EP: Virtual Riot – Save Yourself

runner up: Excision & Wooli – Lockdown

Best Original Track (Solo): Virtual Riot – Wallmonger

runner up: MUST DIE! – Chaos

Best Original Track (Collab): GriZ & Subtronics – Griztronics

runner up: Excision & Wooli – Lockdown

Best Remix: Excision – Vault (Subtronics Remix)

runner up: Zomboy – Born To Survive (Wooli & Ray Volpe Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Excision b2b Illenium Lost Lands 2019

runner up: Excision Lost Lands 2019

Electro House

Best Artist: Au5

runner up: Feed Me

Best Album/EP: Feed Me – High Street Creeps

runner up: Stonebank – Life & Death EP

Best Original Track (Solo): Dog Blood – Turn Off The Lights

runner up: Feed Me – Defiant

Best Original Track (Collab): TV Noise & Dillon Francis – EDM O’Clock

runner up: Seth Hills & LOOPERS – Out of Control

Best Remix: Gammer – Needed U (Tony Romera Remix)

runner up: Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis – Used to Love (SWACQ Remix)

Future Bass

Best Artist: Illenium

runner up: tied vote, DROELOE; Flume

Best Album/EP: Illenium – Ascend

runner up: Hi This Is Flume

Best Original Track (Solo): Illenium – Hold On

runner up: tied vote, Flume – Rushing Back; Grant – Wishes

Best Original Track (Collab): Slander & Said The Sky – Potions

runner up: RL Grime & graves – Arcus

Best Remix: Alison WOnderland – Peace (QUIX Remix)

runner up: A R I Z O N A – Find Someone (DROELOE Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Illenium – Ascend Tour

runner up: The Alchemy Tour

Future House

Best Artist: Tchami

runner up: Brooks

Best Original Track (Solo): Brooks – Waiting for Love

runner up: Don Diablo – The Rhythm

Best Original Track (Collab): Brooks, Loote & David Guetta – Better When You’re Gone

runner up: Don Diablo & CID – Fever

Best Remix: Estelle – American Boy (Brooks Remix)

runner up: Ellie Goulding – Sixteen (Don Diablo Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Don Diablo @ Untold 2019

runner up: RetroVision @ Tomorrowland

Hard Dance

Best Artist: D-Block & S-te-fan

runner up: Sub Zero Project

Best Album/EP: Sub Zero Project – Contagion

runner up: Clockartz – Chord V

Best Original Track (Solo): tied vote, Sub Zero Project – All For One;

D-Block & S-te-fan – Fallen Souls

Best Original Track (Collab): Sub Zero Project & D-Block & S-te-fan – Darkest Hour

runner up: Angerfist & Stereotype – Primal Instinct

Best Remix: D-Block & S-te-fan ft. Villain – Sound of Thunder (D-Sturb Remix)

runner up: Angerfist – Street Fighter (Audiofreq Remix)

Best Mix/Set: D-Block & S-te-fan @ Qlimax 2019

runner up: tied vote, Delete VIP @ Defqon 1;

10 years of Thera @ Defqon 1

House (other subgenres)

Best Artist: Meduza

runner up: Dombresky

Best Album/EP: Moksi – The Return of House Music

runner up: Jax Jones – SNACKS

Best Original Track (Solo): Dombresky – Soul Sacrifice

runner up: Diplo – Hold You Tight

Best Original Track (Collab): Meduza & Goodboys – Piece of your Heart

runner up: Gryffin, Gorgon City & AlunaGeorge – Baggage

Best Remix: Calvin Harris – I’m Not Alone (2019 Edit)

runner up: Kelsey Lu – Due West (Skrillex Remix)

Best Mix/Set: A-Trak @ Tomorrowland 2019

runner up: Palms Trax @ Dekmantel

Melodic Dubstep

Best Artist: Illenium

runner up: Seven Lions

Best Album/EP: Illenium – Ascend

runner up: MitiS – Shattered EP

Best Original Track (Solo): Illenium – Lonely ft. Chandler Leighton

runner up: Dabin – Alive ft. RUNN

Best Original Track (Collab): Seven Lions & Wooli & Trivecta – Island ft. Nevve

runner up: Seven Lions & MitiS – Break The Silence

Best Remix: Above & Beyond – Sahara Love (Seven Lions Remix)

runner up: Dabin ft. RUNN – Alive (Trivecta Remix)

Midtempo Bass

Best Artist: Blanke

runner up: tied vote, 1788-L; Rezz

Best Album/EP: Blanke – Change & Decay

runner up: Rezz – Beyond the Senses EP

Best Original Track (Solo): Pixel Terror – Ultima

runner up: Hex Cougar – Silence ft. Sara Skinner

Best Original Track (Collab): Illenium & Blanke – Gorgeous

runner up: Ekali & 1788-L – R U I N

Best Remix: Illenium – Pray (Blanke Remix)

runner up: Illenium & Call Me Karizma – God Damnit (Hex Cougar Remix)

Other

Best Artist: Madeon

runner up: Flume

Best Album/EP: Madeon – Good Faith

runner up: Flume – Hi This Is Flume

Best Original Track (Solo): Skrillex – Fuji Opener

runner up: KOAN Sound – Vibrant

Best Original Track (Collab): Alison Wonderland & QUIX – Time

runner up: Plastic Toy & DJ Snake – Try Me

Best Remix: deadmau5 – Unjaded (Mad Zach Remix)

runner up: Pierce Fulton – The Move (Direct Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Porter Robinson – Second Sky Set

runner up: Virtual Self Clubsystem

Progressive House

Best Artist: Eric Prydz

runner up: Tinlicker

Best Album/EP: Pryda – PRYDA 15 VOL III

runner up: Tinlicker – This Is Not Our Universe

Best Original Track (Solo): Feed Me – Feel Love ft. Rosie Doonan

runner up: Pryda – Terminal 5

Best Original Track (Collab): i_o & Tommy Trash – Let Me Go

runner up: Lane 8 & Yotto – I / Y

Best Remix: Above & Beyond – Is It Love? (1001) (Grum Remix)

runner up: Foals – The Runner (RUFUS DU SOL Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Eric Prydz Kinetic Field EDCO 2019

runner up: deadmau5 Creamfields 2019

Tech House

Best Artist: Chris Lake

runner up: CamelPhat

Best Album/EP: SNBRN – Sole

runner up: Shaun Frank – Activ8

Best Original Track (Solo): Fisher – You Little Beauty

runner up: Dom Dolla – San Frandisco

Best Original Track (Collab): Diplo & SIDEPIECE – On My Mind

runner up: Chris Lake & Solardo – Free Your Body

Best Remix: Calvin Harris – I’m Not Alone (CamelPhat Remix)

runner up: Dom Dolla – San Frandisco (Walker & Royce Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Solardo & Eli Brown @ DJ Mag Best of British Awards (The Steelyard, London, United Kingdom) 2019-12-11

runner up: Kyle Watson @ Mixmag The Lab Johannesburg, South Africa 2019-08-06

Techno

Best Artist: UMEK

runner up: Boris Brejcha

Best Album/EP: UMEK & D-Unity – Eliminating the Need EP

runner up: I Hate Models – Intergalactic Emotional Breakdown

Best Original Track (Solo): T78 – Megator

runner up: Adriatique – Craft

Best Original Track (Collab): Kolsch & Sasha – The Lights

runner up: ANNA & Miss Kittin – Forever Ravers

Best Remix: Monolink – Return to Oz (ARTBAT Remix)

runner up: Eats Everything – Space Raiders (Charlotte de Witte Remix)

Best Mix/Set: Kolsch @ Tomorrowland 2019

runner up: tied vote, Cirez D @ Seismic Dance Event;

Adriatique @ Tomorrowland 2019

Trance

Best Artist: Above & Beyond

runner up: Andrew Bayer

Best Album/EP: Andrew Bayer – In My Next Life

runner up: Andrew Bayer – Parallels

Best Original Track (Solo): Andrew Bayer – Magitek

runner up: Andrew Bayer – True Feelin’

Best Original Track (Collab): Jason Ross & Seven Lions – Known You Before

runner up: Fatum, Genix, Jaytech & Judah – All In

Best Remix: alt-J – Breezeblocks (Tinlicker Remix)

runner up: Andrew Bayer ft. Alison May – End Of All Things (In My Next Life Mix)

Trap

Best Artist: RL Grime

runner up: NGHTMRE

Best Album/EP: G Jones – Tangential Zones

runner up: Party Favor – Layers

Best Original Track (Solo): NGHTMRE – Redlight VIP

runner up: G Jones – Immortal Light

Best Original Track (Collab): RL Grime & Juelz – Formula

runner up: NGHTMRE & ZHU – Man’s First Inhibition

Best Remix: G Jones – In Your Head (RL Grime Edit)

runner up: Alison Wonderland & Quix – Time (Slumberjack Remix)

Best Mix/Set: RL Grime – Halloween VIII

runner up: NGHTMRE b2b Slander Gud Vibrations @ UMF

Tropical House/Shallow House

Best Artist: Kygo

runner up: Redondo

Best Album/EP: Lost Frequencies – Alive & Feeling Well

runner up: tied vote, BLR – Odyssee; Moon Boots – Bimini Road

Best Original Track (Solo): Kygo – Higher Love

runner up: Lost Frequencies – Beat of my Heart

Best Original Track (Collab): Kygo & valerie Broussard – Think About You

runner up: DallasK & Nicky Romero – Sometimes

Best Remix: Above & Beyond & Seven Lions – See The End (Nora En Pure Remix)

runner up: 5 Seconds of Summer – Easier (Seeb Remix)

Other Bests

Best Label: Ophelia Records

runner up: STMPD

Best Album Art: Dabin – Wild Youth

runner up: tied vote, Avicii – Time; Flume – Hi This Is Flume

Best Breakout Artist: Blanke

runner up: William Black

Best Compilation Album: Ophelia Volume One

runner up: Anjunabeats Vol. 14

Best Radio Show: Above & Beyond – Group Therapy

runner up: tied vote, Madeon – Good Faith Radio; Noisia Radio

Best Content Creator: Jonas Aden

runner up: Sidewalk Talk

Best Social Media Presence: Dillon Francis

runner up: Alison Wonderland

Best Festival: Electric Daisy Carnival (EDCLV)

runner up: Electric Forest

Best Live Performance (incorporating non-DJ Elements): Illenium Ascend Tour

runner up: Madeon – Good Faith Live

Post of the Year (r/edm meta vote): Flume eating ass at Burning Man

runner up: Every Boiler Room Set Ever

Photo via Rukes.com