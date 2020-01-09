No Mana just announced his debut album… yes, for real this time. After fourteen UP EPs, Assorted Repetitions, and Melted Candy, the producer is finally preparing to drop his real debut album this year.
The album was first teased almost a month ago when he announced his headline tour, also a first for him. But now, we have confirmation without a doubt. The first single will be “Strangers” with Jantine, out next week, January 14.
His album “comes later” on mau5trap. Check out the teaser for the first single below.
it’s full length this time. like. an actual album.
— no mana ☕ ELECTROHOUSE2020 (@ihavenomanas) January 9, 2020
Dates:
December 26, 2019 – Toronto, ON – Noir at Rebel
December 27, 2019 – Montreal, QC – New City Gas
January 24, 2020 – Minneapolis, MN – The Hideout
January 25, 2020 – Atlanta, GA – Wish Lounge
January 30, 2020 – Washington, DC – Soundcheck
February 8, 2020 – Miami, FL – Treehouse
February 13, 2020 – Denver, CO – LVL
February 14, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – Avalon
February 15, 2020 – San Francisco, CA – Halcyon
February 21, 2020 – Chicago, IL – Sound Bar
February 27, 2020 – Portland, OR – Jade Club
February 29, 2020 – Calgary, AB – The Palace
March 6, 2020 – Seattle, WA – Q
March 13, 2020 – San Diego, CA – Bang Bang