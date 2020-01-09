No Mana just announced his debut album… yes, for real this time. After fourteen UP EPs, Assorted Repetitions, and Melted Candy, the producer is finally preparing to drop his real debut album this year.





The album was first teased almost a month ago when he announced his headline tour, also a first for him. But now, we have confirmation without a doubt. The first single will be “Strangers” with Jantine, out next week, January 14.

His album “comes later” on mau5trap. Check out the teaser for the first single below.

it’s full length this time. like. an actual album. — no mana ☕ ELECTROHOUSE2020 (@ihavenomanas) January 9, 2020

Dates:

December 26, 2019 – Toronto, ON – Noir at Rebel

December 27, 2019 – Montreal, QC – New City Gas

January 24, 2020 – Minneapolis, MN – The Hideout

January 25, 2020 – Atlanta, GA – Wish Lounge

January 30, 2020 – Washington, DC – Soundcheck

February 8, 2020 – Miami, FL – Treehouse

February 13, 2020 – Denver, CO – LVL

February 14, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – Avalon

February 15, 2020 – San Francisco, CA – Halcyon

February 21, 2020 – Chicago, IL – Sound Bar

February 27, 2020 – Portland, OR – Jade Club

February 29, 2020 – Calgary, AB – The Palace

March 6, 2020 – Seattle, WA – Q

March 13, 2020 – San Diego, CA – Bang Bang