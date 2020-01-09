It’s been eight months since we last got some new Calvin Harris, the 2019 update of his hit “I’m Not Alone” he dropped last April. Since he’s returning to the desert this April for the first time since he headlined the festival in 2016, it’s only appropriate that he’s dropping something new! Or somethings…





Responding to fans on Twitter today, Calvin Harris said we’ll be getting “plenty of music” in the next “couple of weeks” he thinks. This is fantastic news considering the constant quality of his productions and the possibility for special guests on the Polo Field.

Check out the tweets below and brace yourselves for new Calvin soon!

Lol merch is not my focus right now you’ll get plenty of music though https://t.co/DMzTF6pHpu — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) January 9, 2020

Couple of weeks I think https://t.co/CSgYXoIbh6 — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) January 9, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com