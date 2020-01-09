Five days until the WE ARE DEADBEATS, VOL 4 compilation drops, and Zeds Dead just unleashed one of the most anticipated new singles from the project, “Dead Of Night” with Ganja White Night.





“Dead Of Night” marks the seventh single from the compilation. With the frequency of these single releases, it might not even be the last. But the vibe on this one is undeniable, bringing two powerful bass duos into the studio and pumping out this masterpiece.

A lot of comments are saying it sounds better live, which I’d have to agree with, just because of the sound system all of those low tones demand. That being said, it’s good to have it in our hands.

Check out “Dead Of Night” from Zeds Dead & Ganja White Night below and stay tuned for the full compilation on January 14!

Photo via Rukes.com