A new game from popular streamer Dr. Kucho! will come out February 6 called “Ghosts’n DJs.” As you might correctly guess, Deadmau5 is a huge part of the game, donating three tracks as part of the in-game music.





The goal of the game, apparently, according to the trailer below, is to save dance music from “fake DJs” who have brain washed the public with their “silly” music. Enemies in the game include deadmau5 himself, as well as bosses: Paul E. Douchebag, Devil Goata, Steve Karaoki, Paris Sheraton, and Pete Bullshit.

Ghosts’n DJs releases on Steam for free on February 6, though Dr. Kucho! encourages anyone who downloads the title and enjoys it to donate for support. These donations will be directed towards Gamers Outreach and TheRockinR, charities whose work revolves around helping those with disabilities enjoy video games. Make sure to check out the trailer below for a glimpse of its side-scrolling platformer gameplay.

via Tech Raptor | Photo via Rukes.com