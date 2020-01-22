Nearly two months since the death of Juice WRLD in Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office has determined he died accidentally from an overdose of oxycodone and codeine, according to a preliminary report released today.





Juice suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport after deboarding the plane which was searched by law enforcement. A bottle of codeine was reportedly found on the plane, along with 70 pounds of cannabis stuffed in suitcases, and three hand guns. No oxycodone was found on the plane, though his girlfriend told police at the scene that he had taken Percocet, a combination of oxycodone and acetaminophen.

The initial autopsy was deemed inconclusive in the days following the rapper’s death, citing further need for cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology to be examined.

Reports the Chicago Tribune, “The medical examiner’s office did not release the full autopsy results or the toxicology report, saying they hadn’t been completed yet. The autopsy report could be made public as soon as Thursday.”

via Chicago Tribune | Photo by Mac Downey (@mac.downey)