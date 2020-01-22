Ultra Music Festival just revealed its phase 2 lineup, adding more than two dozen exciting acts to the lineup including headliners, live acts, and support.





New to the live acts are Madeon, whom we learned about yesterday, as well as Lazerface by Gareth Emery, Gryffin, and Sofi Tukker. New headliners include Kygo (also previously announced), KSHMR presents Dharma, Loco Dice, Malaa B2B DJ Snake, and Oliver Heldens.

There’s also plenty of new support acts who are sure to be exciting additions, including 1788-L, Boys Noize (Live), 4B B2B Say My Name, Krewella (Live), Eptic, Metrik, Brooks B2B Julian Jordan, Peekaboo, Snails B2B Kill The Noise, Subtronics, Whethan, Wavedash B2B Shadient, Whipped Cream, Tchami, and way, way more.

Psytrance duo Vini Vici will make their main stage debut following years of celebrated A State Of Trance performances, while Dash Berlin will make his first festival appearance since relaunching the moniker as a solo project last year. Hot on the heels of his Ultra Abu Dhabi debut, Nicky Romero will perform his progressive house magic at Ultra Miami, and after Sander Van Doorn debuted his Purple Haze alias at Ultra in 2017, his dark trance meets tough techno side project will once again take the festival stage.

Curated stages across the weekend will include A State Of Trance, Gud Vibrations, Resistance Megastructure, Revealed Recordings, and STMPD RCRDS.

See the full phase 2 lineup below, and get tickets here.

Photo via RUDGR for Ultra Music Festival