Calvin Harris is set to drop a pair of singles this Friday, “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” and “CP-1.” It seems he’s uploaded the first teaser to Instagram today, with a bouncy piano rhythm and a fantastic old-school vibe to the sound.





With just this 30-second clip, we’re already giggling with excitement for these singles to be released.

Also worth noting, Calvin’s caption says “tomorrow.” Friday releases go live three hours early on the west coast, at 9 PM PST on Thursday, so that might be what he’s referring to. Or, perhaps, we’re getting something a little early.

Wait until tomorrow to find out, and check out the clip below!

Photo: Mike Davies