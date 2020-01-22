Eric Prydz is bringing his HOLO show to Tomorrowland — and possibly Creamfields — in 2020!





In an exciting new announcement, Tomorrowland and Prydz unveil their upcoming collaboration, as the superstar DJ/producer makes his return to the festival over two weekends this summer. Unfortunately, his Holosphere only made it to one weekend last year, but we can see from the video below, they’re more than ready for round two (and three).

GET TICKETS TO SEE ERIC PRYDZ LIVE

Creamfields also hints via retweet below that Prydz may be bringing his HOLO production out to play the following month. So far, Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, The Chainsmokers and more have been announced — and Prydz is a very real possibility.

Prydz’s HOLO show is easily the most iconic and recognizable production in dance music at the moment. With visuals that take on the wonders around us, from planet Earth into outer space, and a hand that can reach out and touch the crowd — there’s nothing quite like it.

See for yourself.

Eric Prydz HOLO 2020