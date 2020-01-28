After teasing fans a lot in 2020 and announcing their return debut at Coachella in April, funk duo Duck Sauce, made up of A-Trak and Armand van Helden, have finally teased their first new music in six years.





The song is called “Smiley Face” and it’s out on Friday. Duck Sauce shared a brief 8-second clip of the song, with a soulful vocal loop and a funky bassline, but that’s just about it. Without more to go on, we can’t really tell you much about the track except that the group has a strong record of quality releases, so there shouldn’t be any reason to worry about the quality of this one.

You can pre-save the track here while you wait for Friday to come around. Check it out below.

Photo via Rukes.com