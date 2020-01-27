“Old Town Road” got a star-studded remix at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards last night — and whether you love the song or love to hate it, it’s well worth the watch.





Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey and Diplo entered what the Grammys refers to as the “Old Town Road” multiverse, and its hard to describe it in any other way. The longest-running No. 1 song in history took on new life at the awards show with this unique assortment of artists in the mix.

BTS transformed “Old Town Road” into “Seoul Town Road,” the Walmart yodeling kid joined in on the fun, and Billy Ray belted out his verses with some much needed twang. All the while, Diplo strummed away on a banjo.

The action didn’t stop there — “Big” Nas even showed up on stage to perform “Rodeo” (which typically features Cardi B) for the collaboration nobody saw coming.

Lil Nas X took home two Grammys for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X Performs “Old Town Road” At 2020 GRAMMYs