2018 and 2019 have been massive years for Australian artist Fisher, and 2020 is looking to be just as spectacular. He just dropped his very first essential mix on BBC Radio 1, a milestone in any DJ’s career akin to headlining Red Rocks or releasing a debut album.





The 2-hour mix is definitely a journey into house heaven, with the first half consisting of some deeper cuts and favorite tracks. The second half is where Fisher starts dropping his own tracks, including “You Little Beauty,” and finishing everything off with “Losing It.” There are also a few IDs toward the end you’ll want to pay attention to.

Check out the debut essential mix from Fisher below!

Tracklist

01 Ali Love ft. Kali – Emperor (Maceo Plex Last Disco Rework) [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

02 Julie Marghilano – Filled With Something (Subb-An Remix) [ABSTRACT THEORY]

03 Michel Cleis ft. Totó La Momposina – La Mezcla [STRICTLY]

04 Patrick Topping – Forget [HOT CREATIONS]

05 Bicep – Just [AUS]

06 Alex Arnout ft. Tyree Cooper – One Nation [ONE]

07 Flashmob – Need In Me [DEFECTED]

08 Maceo Plex – Frisky [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

09 DJ Assassin – A Face In The Crowd (Chris Simmonds Remix) [GLOBAL UNDERGROUND]

10 Fatima Yamaha – What’s A Girl To Do (Redondo Edit) [D1]

11 Azari & III – Hungry For The Power (Jamie Jones Ridge Street Remix) [TURBO]

12 Claude VonStroke – Barrump [DIRTYBIRD]

13 The Mekanism – Lost Girl [PLAY IT SAY IT]

14 Melé – The 95 Vibe [CLUB BAD]

15 East End Dubs – bRave [FUSE LONDON]

16 Hot Natured ft. Anabel Englund – Reverse Skydiving (Shadow Child Remix) [HOT CREATIONS]

17 FISHER – You Little Beauty [CATCH & RELEASE/ASTRALWERKS]

18 Martin Ikin – Hooked [CATCH & RELEASE]

19 Josh Wink & Lil’ Louis – How’s Your Evening So Far? (Chris Lake Remix) [OVUM]

20 FISHER – Sugar Tits [CATCH & RELEASE]

21 ID – ID

22 Eddy M – Let Me Tell Ya

23 FISHER – Reverse Cowgirl [CATCH & RELEASE]

24 Justin Martin – Needs (ID Remix) [WHAT TO DO]

25 ID – ID

26 Rebūke – Rattle [DRUMCODE]

27 Will Clarke – U Take Me Higher [ALL WE HAVE IS NOW]

28 FISHER – ID

29 FISHER – Losing It [CATCH & RELEASE/ASTRALWERKS]

Photo via Rukes.com