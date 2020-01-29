Instagram is playing around with the way users promote Spotify playlists, after seeing much success with sharing individual tracks via Stories. This newly introduced feature will allow select influencers to post playlist-related video content directly to their stories.





Summer Mckeen, a makeup/fashion YouTuber is the first influencer to test out the playlist feature. With 2.33 million YouTube subscribers, 2.1 million Instagram followers and 126,455 Spotify followers, she’s an ideal candidate.

In the screenshot below, Mckeen shares her “all time besties” collection. The feature also allows song snippets to be shared via video, which would be especially great for DJ/producers and labels promoting their own Spotify playlists.

Following this development, Spotify provided TechCrunch with a statement:

At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning.

Spotify considers this just a test — for now.





Source: TechCrunch