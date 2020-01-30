Yesterday, Gorillaz shared some cryptic content pointing to a new project called “Song Machine.” Now, with the release of a new single and the first mini-episode of the project out, it’s on.





“Momentary Bliss” with slowthai & Slaves is an unbearably addicting little jaunt of a song, with thematic similarities to Dynamite Hack’s cover of “Boyz In The Hood.” It’s quirky and weird in the best of ways, with a fantastic rhythm and flow to everything. It’s not unreasonable to play it dozens of times in a row. (I’m not speaking from personal experience or anything…)

The video for the single shows Gorillaz in their own Kong Studios working alongside their new collaborators, blending the group’s iconic animation with a rare look at the live band in action.

In addition to the single, fans will also be able to listen to the first episode of “Machine Bitez,” bite-sized conversations between the cartoon band members, with 2D, Murdoc, and Russel.

According to Consequence of Sound, there’s a full season of releases ready to go, though there’s no set release schedule so you’ll just have to keep a vigilant eye out.

Check out both “Momentary Bliss” and the first episode of “Machine Bitez” below.

Lyrics

[Part I]

[Intro: 2D]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Momentary bliss

[Chorus: Slaves]

We could do so much better than this

Emotionally in fences and momentary bliss

We could do so much better than this

Oh, Rita, oh, Rita

[Part II]

[Break: 2D]

Rita, Rita, Rita maid

Ri-Rita, Rita maid

[Verse: slowthai & 2D]

Your potential, you lack credentials

And you are special, so fucking special (Rita)

Oh, how you need it, oh how you’re needed

And you keep squeezing the truth from the middle (Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)

You parted seas, but your arches, they ain’t golden (Ah)

And you was gangin’ for some gags and now you’re rollin’ (Woo)

Bet you shut your trap and keep it hush (Hush)

On another note, compliments make me blush

There’s a hole in your pocket, so you cannot find the change

Cavern of your mind, you say your pattern

You pull your strings and you jump, hold your mouth and you say: (Ah, ah, ah)

“What was scripted, the day before it happened?”

We all give applause when people look at boys

But on the way out and get your back in

See, everything in life ain’t silver and gold

But minin’ for metal gave you platinum

[Chorus: slowthai]

It makes me sick to think you ain’t happy in your skin

It’s weird thing to think light bulb don’t blink

Just flickers to them, then it pops and withers

You’re a turkey twizzler, you deserve school dinners

Makes me sick

[Break: 2D]

Poster boy (Ayy)

Poster girl (Rita)

Truth begins (The bills)

Must be paid (Yeah, yeah, alright)

Poster boy (Yeah, alright)

Poster girl (Ah, that’s time)

[Verse: 2D]

The truth, the bills, they must be paid (Uh-huh)

And what is left and sorta atypical

All you need to change your face

You’re gettin’ sold, it’s such a waste

You know, we could do so much better than this

Swimmin’ in pools of momentary bliss

Where you gotta find a family ’cause everybody taken

They worry you keep on adding

I think you gotta crawl

[Chorus: slowthai]

It makes me sick to think you ain’t happy in your skin

It’s weird thing to think light bulb don’t blink

Just flickers to them, then it pops and withers

You’re a turkey twizzler, you deserve school dinners

It makes me sick to think you ain’t happy in your skin

It’s weird thing to think life all ain’t bling

Just flickers to them, then it pops and withers

You’re a turkey twizzler, you deserve school dinners

Makes me sick

[Part III]

[Chorus: Slaves]

We could do so much better than this

Emotionally in fences and momentary bliss

We could do so much better than this

Oh, Rita, oh, Rita

We could do so much better than this

Perfect little pictures of moments that we missed

We could do so much better than this

Oh, Rita, oh, Rita

H/T Consequence of Sound