After already announcing The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, and Bicep Live for Creamfields this year, the UK festival has just revealed its first full wave of artists.





With the already aforementioned headliners, attendees will also bear witness to the Eric Prydz HOLOSPHERE, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, deadmau5, Carl Cox, Pendulum Trinity, Martin Garrix, Fisher, and more.

Tickets are available here.

In addition, you can also enter for your chance to win five 4-day Gold Guest Camping tickets, an £1,800 value. On their website, these are described as: “Creamfields Gold package includes access to the Gold/Silver campsite which features ‘proper’ toilets, hot showers, pamper parlour (with mirrors, hair straighteners etc), 24 hour manned Info Hub, free car parking plus access to the exclusive Hospitality Arena on site which will serve you up a complimentary hot meal each day, Hospitality Arena ‘proper toilets’, indoor and outdoor seating areas, leather sofas, wooden flooring, plus access to various exclusive concessions and services including cocktails, Make Up and Hair and glitter tent.”

Photo via Creamfields