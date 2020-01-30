Rezz’s “Beyond The Senses” Nominated For Electronic Album Of The Year at 2020 Juno Awards

Congratulations are due to Rezz who was just nominated for Electronic Album of the Year at the 2020 JUNO Awards for her 2019 EP, Beyond The Senses. If you’re keeping track, this marks her third JUNO nomination over the last three years. She was nominated and won in 2018 for Mass Manipulation, and nominated again in 2019 for Certain Kind Of Magic.





The six-track Beyond The Senses EP featured some of her most adventurous collaborations to date, including Underoath, Deathpact, EDDIE, Sayer, and The Rigs.

In the category, she’s up against Bob Moses, Electric Youth, Jacques Greene, and Keys N Krates.

The news follows her biggest headlining tour to date, which in 2019 included a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater — which she has expanded to two nights for its third year in 2020 — headlining performances at LA’s Greek Theatre, EDC, Bumbershoot, Voodoo and more.

Rezz recently expanded her 2020 tour dates and will perform at Bonnaroo this summer. Find tickets here.

Photo via Rukes.com