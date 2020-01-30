Carnival season is apparently here — coming later in February — and who better to usher in the festive occasion than Major Lazer?!





The new Soca Storm EP arrived with such little notice on Tuesday that we didn’t notice until just now, but better late than never. The relatively short 3-track EP features two collaborations with Mr. Killa and another with Zeek, and they’re all high energy and wildly fun.

our first release of 2020. soca vibes for everyone about to celebrate carnival. soca storm ep out nowhttps://t.co/GMUlnXMPg5 pic.twitter.com/o0TEG1j3gK — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) January 28, 2020

Major Lazer are expected to drop their final album some time this year. In the meantime, check out Soca Storm below and get ready for Carnival!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

H/T DA | Photo via Rukes.com