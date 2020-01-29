Bayfront Park Shows Off New Renovations With Less Than Two Months Until Ultra

Last December, Florida Power & Light revealed its intent to bring more green energy to Bayfront Park in the form of 500 solar panels. It would generate more power, around 250 kilowatts, than would be necessary for the average concert, meaning the surplus could be directed elsewhere.





This past Monday, FPL announced it had completed the renovations along the outer rim of the newly-named FPL Solar Amphitheater. With 500 solar panels in place, the park will be ready for any Super Bowl weekend parties this weekend as well as Ultra Miami in less than two months.

It will be interesting to see how the major festival integrates the new fixtures into what has historically been the Ultra Live stage, which this year will feature Zedd, Gesaffelstein, Gryffin, Flume, Major Lazer, and more.