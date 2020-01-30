Escapade Music Festival returns for another year with an absolutely stellar lineup, especially considering it’s only two days. Headlining this year will be The Chainsmokers and Kaskade on Saturday, June 20, while Martin Garrix and Illenium will close things out on Sunday, June 21.





Accompanying the headliners will be a plethora of major acts, including Flux Pavilion, Don Diablo, Snails, NGHTMRE, a special B2B performance from Seven Lions and Kill The Noise, and more.

2019 marked the 10-year anniversary and the first time it has sold out. With its biggest and most diverse lineup ever, 2020 will once again be held at TD Place & Lansdowne Park.

Tickets are available now at EscapadeMF.com, and it’s over 75% sold out! Watch the aftermovie from 2019 here.