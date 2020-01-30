As we all know, Porter Robinson ended his six-year embargo on solo original material this week with the new single “Get Your Wish,” while also announcing his sophomore album Nurture due out some time this year.





The story behind the single, and the journey to actually writing it, is important to understand. In the six years since Worlds, Porter has absorbed and taken in so many new experiences and so much new music. He shares some of his favorite new music in a playlist he calls “cherished music.”

“here’s a lil playlist around ‘Get your Wish’ that features many of my favorite songs. if you want to understand my current sense of what’s beautiful please listen – i’ve cried to so many of these”

I know all of you still have “Get Your Wish” on repeat, but check out this playlist for some more of those vibes without playing the single so much you get sick of it.

Photo via Rukes.com