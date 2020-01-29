“Get Your Wish,” the new song from Porter Robinson, is out now. It’s his first new solo song in six year, since the release of Worlds in 2014 — and it turns out there’s a deep, profound, and emotional reason for such a long wait.





Of course in the meantime he’s put out music with Madeon and also launched a side project, Virtual Self, but the Porter Robinson project was causing him immense amounts of grief from 2015 to early 2017.

“My entire life revolved around making music, but for the first time in my life, I was struggling to make anything at all. I was desperate to make something I was proud of, but the more I struggled, the worse the problem became. I was very seriously depressed and genuinely thought my life as I knew it was over.”

His writers block became such a huge issue that he “wondered if it was pointless for me to keep trying.” However, in the end, he remembered that as an artist, his responsibility laid beyond himself.

I realized I shouldn’t write music with the expectation that productivity or achievement will fix my problems, but instead with the hope that my honest expression will move people the way music moves me. So when I was really struggling to write and it seemed impossible, instead of thinking, ‘You’re struggling because you’re a fraud, you’re clearly not cut out for this,’ I began to tell myself, ‘Yeah, this is what you sacrifice.'”

Many artists end up going the other way, becoming more personal with their work to the point of doing it for themselves and not caring (too much) what their fans think. For Porter, the decision to focus on the other side of things was a years-long battle, but one that ultimately allowed him to break through his writers block and flourish.

Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I’ll make it right again

“But it’s no use,”

You said

As my hunger grows and grows

I have to write the meaning of my life

Or else everything’s in vain

[Pre-Chorus 1]

When the glory tries to tempt you

It may seem like what you need

But if glory makes you happy

Why are you so broken up?

[Chorus]

So tell me how it felt when you walked on water?

Did you get your wish?

Floating to the surface

Quicker than you sank

Idol, idol

So tell me how it felt when you walked on water?

Did you get your wish?

Floating to the surface

Quicker than you sank

Idol, idol

[Verse 2]

Don’t say you lose just yet

Get up and move ahead

And not only for yourself

‘Cause that’s your role:

The work that stirred your soul

You can make for someone else

[Pre-Chorus 2]

One day you choke, your urges overflow

And obsession wears you down

But don’t you waste the suffering you’ve faced

It will serve you in due time

[Chorus]

So tell me how it felt when you walked on water?

Did you get your wish?

Floating to the surface

Quicker than you sank

Idol, idol

So tell me how it felt when you walked on water

Did you get your wish?

Floating to the surface

Quicker than you sank

Idol, idol

[Outro]

So tell me-

Photo via Rukes.com