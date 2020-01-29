Gorillaz just revealed a new song that could be hinting at so much more!





A teaser video for the mysterious new Gorillaz project, “Song Machine,” has suddenly appeared. Running just over 20-seconds long, the music clip below leaves much to the imagination, but does suggest it’s a theme song for… something.

Spotify references a “Season One” and tells fans to “Follow for the next episode.” This could mean Gorillaz are gearing up for their long-awaited animated series, or perhaps a run of playlists or podcasts, or something entirely different.

Gorillaz also share a cryptic tweet: “The Machine has been switched on.”

This new development has fans wildly excited and scratching their heads at the same time. What does it all mean? Watch below and let us know what you think!

Gorillaz – Song Machine Theme Tune

Follow your nearest Song Machine https://gorill.az/songmachine