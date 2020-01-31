Hakkasan Group unveiled its fantastic roster of artists for 2020 earlier this month, but there was one still in chamber that promised to keep the global hospitality company at the top. Joining the likes of Tiësto, Zedd, and Martin Garrix will be Calvin Harris who returns with an exclusive residency.





Harris’ new limited engagement residency, exclusive to OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace, includes seven dates throughout 2020 beginning Friday, April 24.

Harris’ residency extension announcement follows shortly after the release of his new project Love Regenerator, which includes two tracks, “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” and “CP-1.”

Hakkasan Group and Harris’ partnership initially began in 2013, and the DJ performed at OMNIA Nightclub’s grand opening in 2015. Together, Harris and Hakkasan Group have successfully put OMNIA Nightclub on the map as one of the world’s leading nightlife destinations attracting millions of visitors each year.

2020 Dates For Calvin Harris at OMNIA Nightclub

Friday, April 24

Friday, May 1

Friday, May 22

Friday, June 5

Friday, July 3

Saturday, Sept. 5

Friday, Sept. 11

To purchase tickets and for additional information please visit calvinharrisvegas.com.