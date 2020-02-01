It’s official! Tomorrowland 2020 is completely sold out.
Tickets for the festival went on sale today at 8am PST, and by 8:35am, it was all over. More than 400,000 people scored tickets to the annual two-weekend festival in Boom, Belgium with performances scheduled for 600 of the world’s top DJs and producers.
But not everyone is happy — the comment section on Facebook is littered with accusations of scalpers grabbing tickets and unhappiness with the ticket-buying process itself. Still, it doesn’t seem, as of now, there there is an overabundance of tickets available on second-market websites, so it appears the demand is legitimate. It is one of the world’s most popular festivals, after all.
If you were lucky enough to grab a ticket, congratulations. If not, Tomorrowland will stream live to the world as it’s done for years now.
Friends, the WorldWide Ticket Sale has ended. All tickets for Tomorrowland 2020 are Sold Out. The number of ticket requests was much higher than the amount of tickets available. Thank You for your love…
