It’s official! Tomorrowland 2020 is completely sold out.





Tickets for the festival went on sale today at 8am PST, and by 8:35am, it was all over. More than 400,000 people scored tickets to the annual two-weekend festival in Boom, Belgium with performances scheduled for 600 of the world’s top DJs and producers.

But not everyone is happy — the comment section on Facebook is littered with accusations of scalpers grabbing tickets and unhappiness with the ticket-buying process itself. Still, it doesn’t seem, as of now, there there is an overabundance of tickets available on second-market websites, so it appears the demand is legitimate. It is one of the world’s most popular festivals, after all.

If you were lucky enough to grab a ticket, congratulations. If not, Tomorrowland will stream live to the world as it’s done for years now.