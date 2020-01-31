The hotly anticipated trailer for F9, the ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, dropped today with more familia than ever. Introducing John Cena as a new villain (and Dom’s brother, shocker), as well as the return of director Justin Lin and , oh, Han (Sung Kang) is alive. Surprise!





F9’s high-octane trailer is loaded with cheese, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to bring in hundreds of millions at the box office. And to help amp up the excitement, the trailer needed some high-octane music. DJ Snake’s “Frequency 75” mashes up with Kids See Ghosts’ “Feel The Love” to provide the soundtrack for the teaser event.

This isn’t the first time the FF franchise has made use of popular EDM tracks, or even the first time it’s used DJ Snake. His and Dillon Francis’ track “Get Low” was featured in the Fast & Furious 7 trailer in 2014, and Bassnectar’s “Speakerbox” was used in the Fate Of The Furious trailer from 2016.

Check out the trailer for F9 below.