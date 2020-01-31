Home

The world woke up a little happier and a bit more confused today since Elon Musk uploaded a new dance music track to SoundCloud called, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe.”


Obviously this isn’t a GRAMMY-award winning track, but it’s also not the worst thing I’ve ever heard.

Now, as you might know, SoundCloud can be pretty hit or miss with its Related Tracks algorithm. Some days you can fall down an absolutely epic hole of undiscovered gems; others, you find SoundClown. (Which, to some, is its own hole of undiscovered gems.)

In the case of “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” the first related track is… well…

And the reactions have been hilarious.