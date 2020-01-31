At long last, Duck Sauce have returned with their epic comeback single “Smiley Face.”





As the title suggests, the production is bursting with nothing but good vibes throughout. Built for the dance floor, “Smiley Face” matches overwhelming joy and soulful energy with the funkiest bassline we’ve heard in a hot minute. It’s been six years since Duck Sauce (A-Trak & Armand Van Helden) released new music together, after all.

The press release is too good to not share:

In 2009 A.D., two rogue researchers set on a path to spread the gospel of man’s most stoic waterfowl friend: the duck. For five feathered years, the Canadian trapezist known on the Dark Web as A-Trak and the diplomatic passport-holding hostage negotiation expert Armand Van Helden distilled their avian discoveries to the tune of the kickdrum. They called this project Duck Sauce.

Catch Duck Sauce at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival both weekends in 2020.

We dare you to listen and not crack a smile!

Duck Sauce – Smiley Face

