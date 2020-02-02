Halsey Goes Off On Fan for Calling Out Ex G-Eazy’s Name During Her Show [WATCH]

As if we needed any more proof that Halsey is a damn queen… here we go…





At a recent show, the pop star went off on a disrespectful fan for shouting out G-Eazy‘s name repeatedly from the crowd. Anyone who has the audacity to show up at Halsey’s own concert and bring up her ex who allegedly cheated on her (also, why?!?) deserves exactly what this person got.

Rezz even chimed in on the incident — “I witnessed this happen in front of my eyes last night and I lost it.”

At the time of the breakup, Halsey provided a statement on social media:

I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.

Go off, queen. See below.

I witnessed this happen in front of my eyes lastnight and I lost it https://t.co/XRHnLivZCK — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 2, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com