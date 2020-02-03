The week is finally here! The new album from Galantis, Church, officially comes out this Friday, February 7. And we’re going to be getting all new music this week ahead of the official release.





Serving fresh NEW Galantis all week!! 🚨 BRAND NEW SONG🚨Steel out now!

Our album CHURCH out on Friday Feb 7 2020 #CHURCHOFGALANTIS 🙏🏻 https://t.co/l9S6BcyFXk pic.twitter.com/MeMW2KH61i — Galantis (@wearegalantis) February 3, 2020

First up is the new single, “Steel.” Co-produced with Bali Bandits and Henrik Jonback, whose writing credits include Britney Spears, Madonna, and Avicii, the new song is bubbly and poppy in the way that only Galantis have mastered.

With this, and songs like “Holy Water” and “Bones,” fans of Pharmacy are going to be very happy with this new album. Stay tuned for more songs this week ahead of the full album drop!

Listen to “Steel” below.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Life Is Beautiful