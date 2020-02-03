Last night, a majority of the US was sitting in front of a TV watching Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (who are from Missouri). The Chiefs came out ahead at the end, winning 31 to 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, capping off an exciting game that just about came down to the wire.





Yesterday and still this morning, EDM producers and DJs continue to react and respond to the event. Some like Cray have capitalized on meme culture and already shared that Shakira moment with a perfect caption; others like Gramatik, Steve Aoki, or Major Lazer commented on the music in commercials and the halftime show. Then there’s Hotel Garuda, who was rightfully nerding out on some sidechain he heard between the mics and referee whistle.

If you missed the game, you should be able to find most of the highlights online by now, but you can see all of EDM’s reactions below.

haha rip my mentions, yes guys you heard right, Aymo was in Porsche’s Super Bowl commercial 🤗 — Denis (@Gramatik) February 3, 2020

The game + commercials + halftime show make this one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory. What a wonder Sunday. — TUCKER (@JERICHO) February 3, 2020

When ur watching the super bowl and they drop my remix of mi gente during @jlo x @jbalvin performance!! Grateful!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ViK3Q5f2L4 — Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) February 3, 2020

fine I guess I’ll play the super bowl halftime show next year pic.twitter.com/ZQ5xo7D6yK — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) February 3, 2020

When shakira threw down the leedle leedle I felt that #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4EsYFpSJLd — CRAY (@craymusic) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl is lit pic.twitter.com/1KUu5kjwpT — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) February 3, 2020

Thunderdome production making the Super bowl halftime show look like they ran outa money — 🐘 Briddim Boy 🐘 (@woolimusic) February 3, 2020

🤯 all the super bowl on-field mics are sidechain compressed by the referee whistle 🤯 — aseem the dream (@hotelgaruda) February 3, 2020

This is the most satanic shit I’ve ever seen in football https://t.co/Fu3okP1VOs — Dubloadz (@Dubloadz) February 3, 2020

Not during the Super Bowl halftime show — Dubloadz (@Dubloadz) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl 2030 Dubstep Halftime Show — 🏠 VALENTINO KHAN 🏠 (@ValentinoKhan) February 3, 2020

If you’ve limited your pop culture nightmare to the confines of the Super Bowl than you’re doing better than me mate — Feed Me (@feedme) February 3, 2020

Best Super Bowl show! Congrats to @shakira @jlo and the @nfl for an amazing performance… if I was 14 I would have had a heart attack watching those two do that — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl Sundeeee — 🕯12th Planet🕯 (@12thplanet) February 3, 2020

somehow I ended up at the super bowl — Whethan (@whethanmusic) February 3, 2020

lets take a moment of silence for the pizza delivery guys who probably don’t get to watch the Super Bowl — CARNAGE (@djcarnage) February 3, 2020

Photo via A.J. Lipp / Wikimedia Commons