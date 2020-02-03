Home

Last night, a majority of the US was sitting in front of a TV watching Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (who are from Missouri). The Chiefs came out ahead at the end, winning 31 to 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, capping off an exciting game that just about came down to the wire.


Yesterday and still this morning, EDM producers and DJs continue to react and respond to the event. Some like Cray have capitalized on meme culture and already shared that Shakira moment with a perfect caption; others like Gramatik, Steve Aoki, or Major Lazer commented on the music in commercials and the halftime show. Then there’s Hotel Garuda, who was rightfully nerding out on some sidechain he heard between the mics and referee whistle.

If you missed the game, you should be able to find most of the highlights online by now, but you can see all of EDM’s reactions below.

 

Photo via A.J. Lipp / Wikimedia Commons