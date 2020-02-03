Netsky Just Came Out With An AWESOME Remix of Elon Musk’s New EDM Track

Last Friday, Elon Musk revived his SoundCloud for a new EDM track called “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe.” It definitely wasn’t the best track ever, but at the same time, it wasn’t actually horrible. People have definitely made worse.





But, Belgian DJ Netsky saw an opportunity and used an AI tool called Spleeter to extract the stems from the Tesla & SpaceX CEO’s track and the result is actually spectacular. Netsky turned the amateur-ish progressive house tune into an otherworldly vibe-filled liquid drum & bass tune that is obscenely pleasing to the ears, rich with bass and soul.

It would be fantastic to hear a finished version of the remix or even an official one after this, but who knows if we’ll get that. Maybe someone can pass Netsky the plug for Elon’s private line?

Check out Netsky’s bootleg of “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” below.

Photo via Rukes.com