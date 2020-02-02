The Two Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2020 Feature Music’s Biggest Stars

Every Super Bowl Sunday there are those commercials that come around and change the game — and it’s no wonder that both our favorites from this year feature musical artists.





Bud Light Seltzer’s ad equivalent of a touchdown features Post Malone and Doritos is all about Lil Nas X and his Cool Ranch dance. Both of which are highly entertaining and play off humor, as well as Posty and Lil Nas’ superstar appeal.

Thanks to the internet, we have an instant replay of these game-winning commercials.

What’s your favorite ad this year? Let us know!