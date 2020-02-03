Frequent Festival Goers Reveal How Much They Really Spend Per Year

It’s almost music festival season again and it’s time to start saving!





Whether your musical destination is Ultra Music Festival, Electric Forest, EDC Las Vegas, Coachella, Lost Lands, or beyond — it takes a certain amount of money to get there.

In the video below, VICE Money investigates just how much festival goers are spending on travel, tickets and more per year. Festival gear, water and other drinks, Uber rides, and protein pancakes for the squad — it all adds up. And, let’s not forget about the afterparties!

These festival frequenters spend anywhere between $500 up to $5,000 and we don’t blame them one bit. No price tag can be put on these memories that will last a lifetime.

Watch below and let us know — How much do you spend on music festivals?

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra