On Friday, the producer tweeted and deleted about his potential involvement with Lady Gaga’s forthcoming album. It’s unclear if this hints at an original or a remix, but either way, the hype is most definitely real.

Below, a screenshot of Axwell’s cryptic tweet reveals #LG6 alongside a smiling face with horns emoji. The hashtag is commonly used by fans to reference Gaga’s upcoming sixth album.

An online form called Gaga Daily identifies the other suspected producers involved with #LG6 — Boys Noize, BloodPop, Tchami, SOPHIE, Burns, Skrillex (rumored), and Diplo (rumored). If this is all true, Gaga is going more EDM than ever with her new material.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on new Swedish House Mafia music. Lady Gaga’s new album is expected later this year — but what’s the hold up on SHM?

