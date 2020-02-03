Dance music history was made the other night when Thys and Skrillex went b2b at Oost nightclub in Groningen.





Thys, also known for his roles with Dotcrawl and Noisia, took to Twitter to share the great news over the weekend — Skrillex would join him for a free, unannounced, surprise b2b. They were given a 90 minute slot, but powered forward for three straight hours instead, playing “mostly techno/elecro/breakbeat/house/whatever you call that good stuff at 130 bpm.”

After the show, Thys jumped on Twitter again and FOMO set in across the world…

Yesterday was one for the books. 90 minutes set became 3 hours set… Not even surprised. We did end up playing a few dubstep tunes, but mostly techno/electro/breakbeat/house/whatever you call that good stuff at 130 bpm. Thanks Groningen and lovely OOST crew, thanks @Skrillex <3 — Thys (@ThysMusic) February 2, 2020

As for if the full set will be officially released online, we’ll have to wait and see…

We did record it. Will have a listen and see if we want it to leave the room 🙂 — Thys (@ThysMusic) February 2, 2020

We scoured the internet for some footage of the special b2b set and this is all we could find, featuring one of the only dubstep songs of the night. Not only can we see and hear how hype the room was — we can feel it for ourselves.

Enjoy!

Thys x Skrillex

Photo by Marilyn Hue