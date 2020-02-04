After years of releasing singles and EPs, ARMNHMR are finally gearing up to release their debut album The Free World.





To get fans excited, the duo recently dropped a full tracklist, which reveals 13 brand new songs. Almost all of them are collaborations, featuring Nevve, Karra, Micah Martin and many more.

Along with the album art and tracklist, ARMNHMR included a personal message:

to everyone: after months of waiting we can finally share the full tracklist for The Free World. the last 3 years of our lives were spent exploring the many different styles of the electronic dance music wave. with our experiences the very first album came to be. looking back, nothing about this process was easy but we learned so much along the way. we appreciate each and every one of you guys. the support you’ve given us is everything. this is the year our family grows bigger than ever before.

In just days, ARMNHMR will be sharing some of their favorite songs ever written.

See the full tracklist below.

ARMNHMR – The Free World (Tracklist)

Pre-save: https://ffm.to/thefreeworld

Photo via Rukes.com