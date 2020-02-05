Given the massive success of The Mandalorian, and particularly Baby Yoda — Disney has confirmed season two. The next installment of the hit Disney+ series is due out in October.





After receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike, continuing the story of The Mandalorian seems like a no-brainer. Some even believe this is the best Star Wars content in years… So, how far will Disney take it?

Iger pretty much confirms there will be more seasons of Mando after the second, adds there's a "possibility of taking those characters [in Mando] in their own directions." Spinoffs? — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 4, 2020

Disney’s Bob Iger is optimistic about the future of the new platform:

We had a strong first quarter, highlighted by the launch of Disney+, which has exceeded even our greatest expectations. Thanks to our incredible collection of brands, outstanding content from our creative engines and state-of-the-art technology, we believe our direct-to-consumer services, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, position us well for continued growth in today’s dynamic media environment.

The Mandalorian, undoubtedly, had a lot to do with the platform’s early success.

Source: LAD Bible | Image via Disney