It’s been four years since the last acoustic tour from Above & Beyond, but the timing is right. The legendary group has announced that Acoustic III will be released this summer along with a new tour!





Acoustic III will feature completely new arrangements of some of the biggest hits from Above & Beyond’s Common Ground, including “Northern Soul,” “My Own Hymn” and “Happiness Amplified,” plus reinterpretations of 2019 club singles “There’s Only You” and “Waltz.”

Acoustic III will be supported by a tour of some of the most prestigious concert venues in the UK and North America, including London’s Royal Albert Hall and The Alexandra Palace Theatre, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, The Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, plus the Greek Theatres in Los Angeles and Berkeley. The tour culminates with a special performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 1, accompanied by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

In a new music video shot at The Alexandra Palace Theatre, a historic North London concert hall, Above & Beyond introduce a new live collaborator to the stage: Marty Longstaff. Longstaff, lead singer of The Lake Poets and the voice of the title theme for hit Netflix documentary “Sunderland Til I Die,” has previously performed on two of Above & Beyond’s dance anthems: “Flying By Candlelight” and “Tightrope.” He will be joined on the Acoustic III live tour by long-time Above & Beyond collaborators Justine Suissa and Zoë Johnston. Sam Burger of Opposite The Other completes the vocalist line up, having featured on the recent Above & Beyond & Seven Lions hit, “See The End.”

This year, Above & Beyond are committed to reducing the impact of their touring activity on the environment. The band is off-setting all travel and for every ticket sold on this tour, a tree will be planted via One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change and protect biodiversity.

Acoustic is back!

Photo via Rukes.com