There is just under three months until EDC 2020 begins at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada, and tensions are rising. Next month, electronic festival season will officially begin with Ultra Music Festival and then we’re off to the races, so to speak. But when will the EDC lineup actually drop?





Electric Daisy Carnival shifted from its usual June dates to May in 2018 in order to beat the summer heat, and so far it has worked exactly as planned. As far as when the lineup drops, though, with only two years under their belt with this new timetable, it’s harder to gauge.

The 2018 lineup dropped in February on a Thursday, a full two months earlier than it did in 2017, even though the festival was only one month earlier than the previous year. Last year, 2019, the lineup dropped a full month later, in March on a Tuesday. This year will more than likely establish the baseline for when EDC lineups will drop in the coming years, as Coachella does close to New Year’s, but it’s hard to say exactly when that will be. No pattern can be established with just two data points.

You can definitely expect the EDC 2020 lineup to drop between now and the end of March. At the very least, it should be before Ultra is underway.

EDC 2020 goes down May 15-17 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. Tickets are sold out.

Photo by Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events